Skip to content
WHBF
Moline/Quad City
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
4 The Record
Your Local Election Headquarters
RI On The Record
National News
Weather
Severe Weather
Dog Walking Forecast
Weather Cam
Closings and Delays
Shelter from the Storm
Sports
Local Sports
Hawkeye Headquarters
High School Sports
Steamwheelers
Go 4 It!
John Deere Classic
Chicago Cubs on KGCW
Community
Calendar
OurQCCares
Community Spotlight
Living Local
Lifestyle
Local Pros Who Know
QC Health Alert
4 Your Home
Great Summer Grilling
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The News Team
Meet The WHBF Sales Team
Meet The KLJB Sales Team
Reception Issues?
Advertise With Us
Station History
Contact Us
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Emergency tower repairs under way to fix signal interruptions
Patriots
Jimmie Johnson on Tom Brady: We’ve been on a “similar journey”
Big Game Bound: NFL Network’s Rhett Lewis breaks down Pats-Rams
Tony Dungy makes Big Game prediction, shares key strategy for Rams
CBS’ James Brown: If greatness defined by rings, Tom Brady has no equal
Belichick happy with Patriots preparation heading into Super Bowl
More Patriots Headlines
Dan Marino, Aeneas Williams discuss how they think Rams could beat Patriots
Atlanta steps up security for Super Bowl LIII
What NFL players eat in the off-season: NFL players share their favorite foods
Wilcots: Brady getting older, but carrying a Patriots team without superstars
Gronk loses to reporter in Rock, Paper, Scissors…shoot?
Teams touch down for Super Bowl LIII, some sporting strong fashion game
Big Game Bound: Live from Atlanta
Playoff Picture: Patriots earn ninth straight playoff bye
Playoff Picture: Patriots in unfamiliar territory
Sylvester Turner, Mayor of Houston, welcomes Super Bowl LI
A Twitter List by Local4NewsWHBF
Rivalry trophy history
Floyd of Rosedale: Iowa-Minnesota rivalry history
Heartland Trophy: Iowa-Wisconsin rivalry history
Cy-Hawk Trophy: Iowa-Iowa State rivalry history
The Heroes Game: Iowa-Nebraska rivalry history
More Hawkeye rivalries