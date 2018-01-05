Skip to content
Moline/Quad City
Missing girl found safe
Rock Island Girls Basketball
Rocks flip the script, defeat Edwardsville for sectional title
Rocks secure regional title
Rocks move on to championship with win over UT
Rock Island Girls Basketball beats Alleman 56-24.
Brea Beal sets conference scoring record in Rock Island’s win over Moline, 70-53
Part one: Rock Island girls basketball on Fox 18 Sports Sunday
IHMVCU Shootout: Rock Island beats North Scott
Lady Rocks roll to victory on the road
Rocks stay unbeaten with win over Alleman
Rock Island girls basketball stays unbeaten with win over Quincy
Brea Beal reaches 2,000 career points
Illinois Girls win Senior Showcase game against Iowa 86-57.
Brea Beal wins Gatorade Illinois Player of the Year award.
IHMVCU Shootout: Pleasant Valley beats Rock Island in shootout finale
Rock Island girls basketball remains undefeated in Western Big Six