Emergency tower repairs under way to fix signal interruptions
Soccer
Assumption blanks Bellevue Marquette in regional semifinal
North Scott girls soccer nets half-dozen goals in substate semifinal win
Pleasant Valley boys soccer holds off Central 3-2
PV boys soccer ends Bettendorf’s MAC winning streak
Monmouth Roseville Soccer defeats Alleman 3-1.
Sterling Soccer wins 6-2 and wins conference title.
Rock Island Soccer beat Moline 4-1 on September 26.
Iowa Girls Soccer All-Stars defeat Illinois 9-0.
Soccer State Champions Assumption on FOX 18 Sports Sunday
Soccer stars from Assumption on FOX 18 Sports Sunday.
Assumption Girls Soccer beats Nevada 2-0.
North Scott Girls Soccer falls to Union 4-3.
Assumption Girls Soccer ready to go to State again.
Assumption boys soccer loses 1-0 to Iowa City Regina in the Class A State Championship
Bettendorf boys soccer stymied by Iowa City West 4-1 in Class 3A state semifinal
Rivalry trophy history
Floyd of Rosedale: Iowa-Minnesota rivalry history
Heartland Trophy: Iowa-Wisconsin rivalry history
Cy-Hawk Trophy: Iowa-Iowa State rivalry history
The Heroes Game: Iowa-Nebraska rivalry history
