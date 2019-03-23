Skip to content
WHBF
Moline/Quad City
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
4 The Record
Your Local Election Headquarters
RI On The Record
National News
Weather
Severe Weather
Dog Walking Forecast
Weather Cam
Closings and Delays
Shelter from the Storm
Sports
Local Sports
Hawkeye Headquarters
High School Sports
Steamwheelers
Go 4 It!
John Deere Classic
Chicago Cubs on KGCW
Community
Calendar
OurQCCares
Community Spotlight
Living Local
Lifestyle
Local Pros Who Know
QC Health Alert
4 Your Home
Great Summer Grilling
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The News Team
Meet The WHBF Sales Team
Meet The KLJB Sales Team
Reception Issues?
Advertise With Us
Station History
Contact Us
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Emergency tower repairs under way to fix signal interruptions
Sports
Newest Packers get to work at rookie minicamp
Saturday at the Masters means a big day for Tiger Woods
Junior Patrons explore the course at the Masters
Savannah youth golfer prepares for Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals
Proud pop: Dick Bennett beams as son leads Virginia to title
More Sports Headlines
5 things to know for the NCAA championship game
Auburn tops Kentucky 77-71 in OT for first Final Four trip
Zion, Duke avoid upset, edge Virginia Tech 75-73 in NCAAs
Hot-shooting Auburn upsets No. 1 North Carolina 97-80
Freshmen lead Michigan State past LSU and into Elite Eight
D up: Texas Tech clamps down in 63-44 win over Michigan
Hachimura leads top-seeded Gonzaga to West regional final
Oregon beats UC Irvine 73-54 to advance to Sweet 16
Virginia Tech beats Liberty to earn a 2nd trip to Sweet 16
Va Tech beats Saint Louis 66-52 for 1st tourney in 12 years
A Twitter List by Local4NewsWHBF