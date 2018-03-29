Skip to content
Emergency tower repairs under way to fix signal interruptions
Sterling Golden Warriors
Sterling football falls in state semifinals
Sterling Football getting ready for Montini on the 17th.
Part one: Sterling football on Fox 18 Sports Sunday
Part two: Sterling football on Fox 18 Sports Sunday
Sterling advances to the semifinals with win in final seconds
Sterling rolls to a 49-0 win in their playoff opener.
Sterling wins 49-12 they go to 8-0 on the season.
Golden Warriors defeat Ottawa, remain unbeaten in 2018
Sterling stays undefeated with 43-7 win at Geneseo
Sterling Softball wins big in Regional opener 15-0.
Sterling and Rock Island split baseball doubleheader at Douglas Park
Sterling Softball rolls to a 16-0 win over Rock Falls.
Sterling Softball goes to 8-0 with 5-4 win over Geneseo.
Sterling Softball wins 3-1 at Alleman on April 11.
Sterling Softball wins 7-0 at Rock Island.
