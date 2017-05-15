Skip to content
Live Now
Emergency tower repairs under way to fix signal interruptions
West Falcons
West baseball sweeps Mediapolis
West Falcons win big 78-59 over Burlington.
Muscatine defeats the West Falcons 14-13 on September 6.
West Football Head Coach Justin Peters.
West Baseball wins 1-0 on July 16.
More West Falcons Headlines
West and North Scott Softball split on June 14.
Trey Sampson wins Slam Dunk Contest.
Clinton wins by one at West 40-39.
Bettendorf beats the West Falcons 42-40.
West hangs on to top Clinton 49-48.
North Scott holds off West 50-42 on December 19.
West Falcons defeat Assumption 45-44.
Mother’s Day with West Robotics team.
A Twitter List by Local4NewsWHBF