Skip to content
WHBF
Moline/Quad City
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
4 The Record
Your Local Election Headquarters
RI On The Record
National News
Weather
Severe Weather
Dog Walking Forecast
Weather Cam
Closings and Delays
Shelter from the Storm
Sports
Local Sports
Hawkeye Headquarters
High School Sports
Steamwheelers
Go 4 It!
John Deere Classic
Chicago Cubs on KGCW
Community
Calendar
OurQCCares
Community Spotlight
Living Local
Lifestyle
Local Pros Who Know
QC Health Alert
4 Your Home
Great Summer Grilling
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The News Team
Meet The WHBF Sales Team
Meet The KLJB Sales Team
Reception Issues?
Advertise With Us
Station History
Contact Us
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Emergency tower repairs under way to fix signal interruptions
Western Big 6
Rock Island football defeats United Township at the Soule Bowl
Moline remains undefeated in the Western Big Six with win over Quincy
Alleman football defeats Galesburg, improves to 3-1 in Western Big Six play
Moline Volleyball sweeps UTHS 2-0 on senior night.
Rock Island soccer secures share of Western Big Six title
More Western Big 6 Headlines
Orion Chargers win 42-0 at Fulton.
PV Spartans win big 62-7 over West.
Rockridge blasts Peru St. Bede 40-21.
Kewanee tops Sherrard 31-14 on September 29.
Sterling Newman defeats Bureau Valley 55-6.
Bettendorf blows out Clinton 49-10.
Moline beats Rock Island 42-26 on September 29.
Moline Volleyball Head Coach Mike Ducey wins 100th.
Moline Volleyball defeated Alleman 2-1.
Rock Island Soccer beat Moline 4-1 on September 26.
A Twitter List by Local4NewsWHBF