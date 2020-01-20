The first official meeting of the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce took place on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2008. Hispanic owned businesses were invited to play active roles in the creation of the first steps to be taken by the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.In 2008, the Hispanic Chamber chairperson, Bob Ontiveros (Founder of Group O), welcomed the guests and shared examples of how he benefited and succeeded in his own business by joining the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. He also shared with participants, the wonderful benefits of becoming a member of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

MISSION

Our mission is to support, promote and enhance the growth and success of our local businesses and to leverage the community’s assets, contributions and unique Hispanic Cultural identity to generate new business.

ABOUT

The Greater Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit, membership-driven organization that includes businesses, non-for-profit organizations, educational institutions and individuals in the greater Quad Cities region within its membership. The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s mission is to support, promote and enhance the growth and success of our local businesses and to leverage the community’s assets, contributions and unique Hispanic Cultural identity to generate new business.

It’s programs and services have garnered national recognition becoming the only Hispanic Chamber in the country to be recipient the Chamber of the Year award twice, in 2012 and 2018. The Hispanic Chamber supports and promotes the success of its members through networking, advocacy and leadership. The organization has represented the interests of the local business community since 2008.

VALUES

The below values lead the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors to take a clear position on key topics affecting our community.

We believe our multicultural culture identity creates a unique and positive economic impact in the greater Quad Cities area

We believe in fostering a better understanding of the contributions of the minority and immigrant business community

We believe in policies that will positively impact business retention and expansion

We believe that government leadership must prioritize growing our local business and economy, as reflected in its diverse culture

We believe in providing a strong inclusive infrastructure to support growing local business of any cultural background

We believe regulation should be streamlined to facilitate business growth

We believe an inclusive talent development system should be created that supports our workforce needs and establishes a diverse talent pipeline to meet future workforce demands

PURPOSE

To foster economic development and to create sustainable prosperity for the benefit of the greater Quad Cities area.