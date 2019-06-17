On December 5, between 8am and 7pm, drop by Blain’s Farm and Fleet (5900 John Deere Road, Moline, IL) to donate toys to give a child the best gift of all: THE GIFT OF CHRISTMAS!
If you want to donate before then, you can take your toys to the Toys for Tots Warehouse on Bridgepoint 485,1 Montgomery Dr., Moline IL 61265
Registration:
Nov 1-Dec 1
Thursday- 9am-5pm
Friday-9am-5pm
Saturday-9am-5pm
No registration on Thanksgiving Day, November 22
Required Documents for Registration:
Government Issued Photo I.D.
Birth Certificates for all children,
Proof of residiency
Foster Parent/Guardian Must Show Proof Of Legal Custody (court records)
Children must be 6 mos. to 12 years of age
Distribution:
December 14-15 from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
Please be sure to bring your registrations stub