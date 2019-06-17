On December 5, between 8am and 7pm, drop by Blain’s Farm and Fleet (5900 John Deere Road, Moline, IL) to donate toys to give a child the best gift of all: THE GIFT OF CHRISTMAS!

If you want to donate before then, you can take your toys to the Toys for Tots Warehouse on Bridgepoint 485,1 Montgomery Dr., Moline IL 61265

Registration:

Nov 1-Dec 1

Thursday- 9am-5pm

Friday-9am-5pm

Saturday-9am-5pm

No registration on Thanksgiving Day, November 22