CHILDREN MUST BE 6 MOS. – 12 YEARS OLD TO REGISTER ( born by June 18, 2022 )



The last day to register is November 25th.

If you have submitted after this time we will be providing a response after determining if we have enough toys to support more families.





YOU MUST VERIFY IN PERSON FOR THE APPLICATION TO BE APPROVED



Verification starts October 13th

Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays 9am-4pm

1 Montgomery Drive, Moline, IL

Door on Southwest side of building



The last day to verify in person is December 3rd.

(Verification will be closed Nov 11th, 24th, and 25th)



You must present Photo ID and Proof of Guardianship of the Children, including Children’s Birthday

Ex: birth certificate or legal guardianship paperwork for the child.



Once you have verified in person your application will be considered for approval.