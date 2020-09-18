About Us

Our mission: Committed to Action in the Battle Against HIV/STI/AIDS.

Established in 1986, The Project of the Quad Cities is a nonprofit, community-based organization that provides the Quad Cities area with case management and support services for those infected with or affected by HIV/STI/AIDS, in addition to prevention, testing, and education to the community at large.

Vision

We dream about creating a world of change by changing one person’s world at a time.

Values

Leadership is service.

Compassion is action.

Integrity is doing what is right.

STI (Sexually Transmitted Infections) Tests Are Easy & Confidential!

Because of COVID-19, we’re now offering contactless STI and HIV screenings! Our team will come to you. Request your screening now.

STIs are infections that are passed from one person to another during vaginal, anal, and oral sex. They’re really common, and lots of people who have them do not have any symptoms.

STIs can be dangerous, but thankfully most can be treated. Getting tested at The Project is the first step. It’s quick, easy, confidential, and can be done at no cost to you.

Now Offering Same Day Results and Treatment for Select STIs

**We are now offering exams (vaginal and penile) with same day results and treatment, if needed. We are also offering oral and rectal screenings for Gonorrhea & Chlamydia with results in as soon as 3 business days!

As always, you can be tested for Gonorrhea & Chlamydia through a urine screening. These results will be back in 2-4 business days.

Schedule online or call 309-752-5433.

Sexually transmitted infection/disease screenings offered:

Gonorrhea

Chlamydia

Trichomoniasis

Bacterial Vaginosis

Syphilis

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis C

HIV

Want to schedule an appointment? Call (309) 762-5433 or schedule online.

Looking for STI Treatment?

The Project is able to provide both testing and treatment for the following STIs:

Gonorrhea

Chlamydia

Trichomoniasis

Bacterial Vaginosis

If there is a STI that requires you to see a speciality provider, our staff can assist you with getting connected with a healthcare provider and help with benefit navigation assistance.