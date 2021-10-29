28-year-old Lance Johnson arrested for Oct. 17 murder at Davenport strip club

Related Content Man shot dead in gunfire incident at adult nightclub early Sunday

On Thursday night, Davenport Police arrested 28-year-old Lance M. Johnson, charged with murder in the first degree and felon in possession of a firearm in relation to the Oct. 17 homicide of Samuel Wires.

Johnson was taken into custody in Rock Island by the Davenport Police Department and Rock Island Police Department. Johnson was transported to the Rock Island County Jail. This remains an active investigation, no further information is available at this time, police said Friday.

On Sunday, Oct. 17, at approximately 2:58 a.m., Davenport Police responded to Déjà Vu, 5220 Grand Ave., for a disturbance. Responding officers heard gun shots. Officers arrived and found one gunshot victim. Medic arrived on scene and transported the subject to Genesis East, where he was pronounced deceased. The victim was identified as Samuel Wires, 35, of Davenport.