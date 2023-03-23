The new phase of Valley Bluff Townhomes in Clinton will have its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 4 p.m.

Valley Bluff Townhomes, 2590 Bristol Drive Unit 1915, is celebrating the completion of phases one and two of Clinton’s newest townhomes and starting on phase three, which includes

1, 2, and 3-bedroom townhomes with garages, according to a Thursday release from Grow Clinton.

A kitchen in one of the Valley Bluff Townhomes.

“Our development offers something for everyone. We have zero entry units with no stairs for folks who aren’t interested in going up and down stairs constantly to large two and three-bedroom townhomes with more than 1,500 square feet of living space in them,” Colin Woods, developer of Valley Bluff Townhomes, said in the release.

“Grow Clinton is excited to welcome Valley Bluff Townhomes to our community. With nearly $30 million invested in Clinton, Valley Bluff Townhomes continues to be a strong partner, offering long-term and short-term rentals to support the demands of our regional workforce and employers,” said Andy Sokolovich, Grow Clinton president and CEO.

Units include granite counters, free internet, an in-unit washer and dryer, a grill, a back patio, and many attached garages. Units that don’t have garages have dedicated parking spaces right out front of the unit’s front door. The community is also pet-friendly and located just east of the Wild Rose Casino.

“We invite everyone to come by our ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour the community we are building in Clinton,” Woods said.

The brand-new units are available for lease and can be moved into immediately. For more information, visit the development website HERE or contact Kate Sager at 563.242.8603.