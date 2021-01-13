52 businesses in Galesburg will receive assistance from the state

Businesses from Galesburg are breathing a sigh of relief after receiving emergency assistance from the state of Illinois.



The Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced that some businesses throughout the state will receive assistance through the Business Interruption Grants.



52 businesses in Galesburg will be receiving assistance.



Go Van Gogh’s has been serving the community of Galesburg since 1987 and just recently opened their doors after only doing curbside pick-up.



Julie Lytle is the manager at Go Van Gogh’s and said they’re glad to be one of the few businesses to get assistance from the state.



“We’re very grateful for Illinois to be able to offer the grants and the PP loans to better help the small businesses,” said Lytle. “This will help with the payrolls with this business being so low right now as well as all the utlities that we will need to take care of during this time.”



156 East Bar and Grill is located in Downtown Galesburg and like many restaurants they’re relying on take-out orders.



Inba Ayala is the general manager and said the assistance will be going back to their employees and other expenses.



“It will defitnely help with our fix expenses you know the normal operating costs that we would be able to cover if we were able to be fully operational,” said Ayala.



Azer Clinic is a physical therapy sports medicine clinic that opened its doors in 1982 and was also hit hard due to the pandemic.



“The numbers at the clinic went from 175 to 100 a week to under 50 so it did affect us a great deal,” said Wil Azer, owner.



The clinic will use part of the assistance to buy more personal protective equipment.



“Relief that we can continue to serve our contracts we do a lot of home therapy so this allowed us to make sure our clinicians can go to the home and provide the care for the people that are sick,” said Nicole Brown, clinical director.



The grants range from $5,000 to $150,000.