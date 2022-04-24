A woman in Blue Grass is getting ready to open a new store to help those in need.

Tammy Stoffers started collecting donations a few years ago for a non-profit called the Blue Grass Community Charitable Drop Off Program. Now, thanks to the large amount of donations she’s received, she’s opening a store called Blessings Boutique.

“If we did not receive the donation items that people gave us, we wouldn’t be here,” Stoffers said. “We don’t exist without people’s donations.”

The nonprofit donates to 22 charities in the Quad Cities Area.

“It’s thousands of dollars that we done, and if it weren’t for community, it would be possible,” Stoffers said. “If you have money that you wanted to go specifically to a specific charity, you can get that to them, or you can let us know, and we will make sure that they get that. When we have our store open, we can do the same thing. We will have a specific envelope for each individual charity.”

Blessings Boutique is set to open on Father’s Day weekend at 215 West Mayne Street, Blue Grass. For more information, click here.