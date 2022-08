What a beautiful day we have coming your way today. Expect to see plenty of sunshine today with highs topping out in the upper 70s to lower 80’s. The quiet weather will continue throughout the week as an area of high pressure is building and will stay put for some time.

We are tracking warmer temps again as we get closer to the end of the week. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s on Thursday and Friday. Saturday will also be warm but heading into Sunday we will be slightly cooler.