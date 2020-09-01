A tire shop in Bettendorf is helping those in Cedar Rapids who’ve been affected by the derecho

A tire shop in Bettendorf is doing their part to help out those in Cedar Rapids who’ve been affected by the derecho.



Duck Creek Tire and Service is collecting donations, like non-perishable food and hygiene products.



They’ll be taken to the Boys and Girls club in Cedar Rapids then given to families.



A truck filled with donations has already been delivered.



Keenan Hutchson is the general manager and says helping out the community is important to them.



“Everyone talks about being Iowa nice and we’re just showing everyone what that is that we’re kinds coming together as a community doesn’t matter if you’re next door or a couple of hours away that we’re here to help you and we’re all just one giant family,” said Hutchson.



Duck Creek Tire and Service is collecting donations until Tuesday night.



They’ll be heading to Cedar Rapids to drop them off on Wednesday morning.