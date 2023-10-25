The Quad City Animal Welfare Center will hold a Low-Cost Mobile Microchipping Clinic on Saturday, Oct. 28, at McLaughlin Subaru, 4101 41st St., Moline, from 10 a.m. until noon, a news release says.

For more information on the QCAWC Microchipping Clinic, visit here.

Cats must be in a carrier and dogs must be on a leash.

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center Adoption & Education Center is at 724 2nd W. Avenue in Milan. The Quad City Animal Welfare Center Spay/Neuter & Wellness Clinic is at 612 1st W. in Milan.

QCAWC has been saving animals one life at a time since 1977.