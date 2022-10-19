Wednesday morning temperatures range from the mid-20s to the low 30s prior to daybreak. We will continue to see a west wind ranging from 10-15 mph and gusts could once again reach 25 mph. Highs will climb into the upper 40’s to lower 50’s but with the breezy conditions, look to see feel like temps in the lower 40’s. Mostly sunny skies can be expected.

After several days with a northwest flow, we will finally see a change in winds to more of a southwest flow which will bring much-needed relief.

Daily highs will climb from the low 60s Thursday to the mid to upper 70s by Saturday, all under mostly sunny skies.