Are you looking for a contractor? Consider these tips from an expert

Whether you are looking to do improvements on your house, or make repairs post derecho, one expert said you should make sure your contractor is credible.

Chris Coleman, the local Better Business Bureau president, said it’s important to look into companies before hiring someone.

“Number one, do your research. Number two, get multiple bids in writing. Make sure they are in writing. Number 3, make sure you know where the company is physically located,” he said.

