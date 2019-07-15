The Quad City Botanical Center is hosting its third annual Art in the Garden event on Saturday, July 20th.

An intern for the center, Alicia Dierick, came into the studio to talk about what the event has to offer.

Art in the Garden is a popular art and music event that features

loocal and regional artists including jewelers, photographers, painters, woodworkers, fabric artists, and others who are inspired by nature to create.

Tickers are $8 for adults, $4 for members & kids 5-15 and free for kids under 5 years old.

You can pay at the door.