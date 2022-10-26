Carl Sandburg College’s second art show of the 2022-23 season features works by Sandburg alumnus Joshua Niles and is on display through Jan. 17 in the Lonnie Eugene Stewart Art Gallery.

An artist’s reception for Niles’ exhibition, “Deconstructing Landscapes,” will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 in the gallery located in Building D on Sandburg’s Main Campus in Galesburg, 2400 Tom L. Wilson Blvd. Both the show and reception are free and open to the public.

A 2013 Sandburg graduate, Niles is a working artist and instructor at Tidewater Community College in Norfolk, Va. An oil painter and water-colorist, his pieces primarily focus on the investigation of empathy and experience through the lens of color and mark across the landscapes of his life.

After graduating from Sandburg with his Associate in Fine Arts, Niles went on to earn a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Western Illinois University in 2015 and a Master of Fine Arts from Southern Illinois University in 2021. His work is displayed in several private collections from California to Virginia and has been published in magazines such as Beyond Words. Niles’ art also has been featured in multiple galleries, and he runs small projects to give back to his community through donations of small watercolors. Niles served as the juror for the Sandburg Student Art Show earlier this year.

“Stop at Oakdale” by Joshua Niles is one of the pieces featured in his exhibition at Carl Sandburg College through Jan. 17. A reception for the show will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 in the Lonnie Eugene Stewart Art Gallery. (contributed photo)



Established in 2006 and named for area artist Lonnie Eugene Stewart in 2015, the Lonnie Eugene Stewart Art Gallery has hosted group faculty exhibits, juried student exhibits and the works of area professional artists. For more information, contact Lisa Walker at 309-341-5303 or ldwalker@sandburg.edu.