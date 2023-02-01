Assumption High School held a National Signing Day ceremony for senior track athlete Annika Kotula and Football player Cale Preston on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Kotula, the 2022 IATC Indoor 400 M Dash State Runner-up, will sign an NLI to continue her track career at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, an NCAA Division I member of the Missouri Valley Conference. An All-Mississippi Athletic Conference sprinter, she plans to compete in both sprints and relays for the Panthers.

As a sophomore, Kotula was a member of Assumption’s 2021 Iowa Class 3A 4 x 400 M Relay State Championship effort, which also finished third at the 2021 Drake Relays. In her junior season, she anchored the Knights’ 2022 Iowa Class 3A 4 x 400 M Relay State Runner-Up relay team.

A multisport athlete, Kotula was also a starter on Assumption’s 2022 Iowa Class 3A State Champion Volleyball squad, and she has been a four-year starter in soccer and basketball, helping the Knights win the 2021 Iowa Class 1A Girls Soccer state title as well.