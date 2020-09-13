Barker faces charge after Illinois State Police recover dog stolen near Paw Paw

Diablo the dog is back home after being taken near Paw Paw, Ill., and a woman named Barker faces a theft charge.

Here’s what happened, according to a news release from Illinois State Police:

About 9:30 a.m. Sept. 5, Illinois State Troopers were dispatched to Interstate 39 southbound Willow Creek Southbound Rest Area, near Paw Paw in Lee County, Ill., to investigate a report of a stolen dog.

Diablo, described as an exotic bully breed dog, “inadvertently freed himself” from his owner’s parked vehicle and was taken from the rest area by another traveling motorist.

Illinois State Police Telecommunications broadcast a description of the suspect and vehicle to surrounding law-enforcement agencies. Soon afterward, a District 17 trooper on Interstate 39 in LaSalle County stopped Kathleen E. Barker, 23, from Okmulgee, Okla.

Barker was arrested, charged with theft, and was released on a recognizance bond.

Diablo is reunited with his owner.