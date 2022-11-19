The Chicago bears are off to Atlanta for a road test against the 4-6 Falcons looking to snap a three-game losing skid.

Quarterback Justin Fields has been an active runner the last two weeks with three of his eight touchdowns coming on the ground.



His feet will need to be heavily relied on again this week as the Bears are going to be thin at the receiver position..



N’keal Harry is out with an illness. Rookie Velus Jones Jr is inactive for a second consecutive week.



It could open the door for Chase Claypool to get more involved, only having three catches and eight targets in three weeks since being acquired from the Steelers.

“Mooney, EQ and all those guys. Obviously Justin and the other QB’s have been working with him,” head coach Matt Eberflus said. “You know and he’s getting the offense down and that takes time. With all the motion shifts and adjustments it takes time. We feel like he’s getting better and we want to get him more involved just like we want our other skill involved this week.”

Kick-off is at noon. It’s the first match-up with the Falcons since 2020.