In a packed meeting Wednesday night, Bettendorf’s Planning and Zoning Commission reviewed and sent recommendations to the City Council on two projects that have drawn considerable public interest.

In the first case, the commission voted to approve a developer’s plan for a Dollar Tree at 4060 Middle Road, a property that is undeveloped now. The store would have access points from both Middle Road and Woodfield Drive.

If final approval is given by the council, the store could open as soon as next fall.

Kris Thielbert lives near the site and told the commission, “I am very concerned about the increase of traffic that is going to come because of this particular store.” Thielbert pointed out people already use the nearby church parking lot as a cut-through from Middle Road and Woodfield Drive to Devils Glen Road.

Commissioners seemed sympathetic to that concern, but found no reason to deny the project.

Another project for the corner of Devils Glen Road and Forest Grove Drive also drew considerable public comment. This would include town homes, a retail center and potentially a coffee shop and Mexican restaurant.

An attorney for the developer says the developer has agreed not to have a gas station as part of the development; additionally, vape shops would not be part of it, either. The designer involved in the project said the town homes would likely be valued in the $400,000 range.

During the meeting attorney Mike Meloy, representing several homeowners on Blackbird Lane, asked those opposing the rezoning to stand. A majority of people sitting in the room did, and Meloy said it showed unanimous opposition to the rezoning.

Other neighbors expressed their concerns about current traffic volume in the area that they say would only worsen with the rezoning.

Janet Morales told the board “My children can safely walk across Devils Glen Road to Hopewell Elementary and as a family we utilize the walking bike paths.” She continued, saying, “Rezoning to allow a higher density usage would have a detrimental impact to these activities.”

Teresa Donart of Blackbird Lane also expressed concern about traffic: “At that corner, as everyone has said, there have been multiple near-miss accidents every single day.” She added it takes her about 15 minutes every day to get out of that intersection.

After a nearly five-hour meeting, the commission unanimously recommended all of the zoning changes related to the development. The proposal now heads to Bettendorf City Council for final approval.

Opponents of the project will have another chance to make their case publicly against the project in front of City Council members.