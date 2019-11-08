Bettendorf Public Library Hosts Scam Prevention Lecture

The FTC reported that people lost $1.4 billion dollars last year to fraud.

Bettendorf public library hosted a scam recognition workshop Thursday with Bettendorf Police sergeant Jeff Nelson to help raise awareness.

Nelson said he thinks most are savvy enough to avoid scams, however fraud is always evolving.

“No matter what there’s always certain new scams coming out,” Nelson said. “We just try to keep them well informed, so they aren’t gonna be a victim of that type of a crime.”

In the FTC’s 2018 report, they found that people in their 20’s most frequently lost money in scams.

However senior citizens were found to be scammed out of higher amounts.