Bix boosts business in downtown Davenport

Downtown Davenport businesses affected by the flood of 2019 saw a lot more people come through the doors this weekend.

The Bix races and Street Fest drew a crowd, which helped boost Davenport’s economy.

Kyle Carter, executive director of Downtown Davenport Partnership, estimates 25,000 people came downtown for the weekend.

392 Caffé, a coffee shop located in downtown Davenport, said they were busy during the morning of the Bix.

“This Saturday, right away when we opened, everyone came in because I think everyone had parked and was making their way to the starting line and so it was busy right off the bat,” said Jay Sanders, co-owner of the shop.

He said the store is usually busy on the weekends with local people. but Saturday they were busy with a different crowd.

“We had lots of big groups and we had families and stuff like that and a lot of new faces, which was great,” Sanders said.

Carter said every year the Bix draws in a big crowd but this year he said it felt even larger.

“When you look at the crowd shots, it was dense so I think people really wanted to come out and show their support and did it in spades,” Carter said.

