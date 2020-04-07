British Open is canceled so what does that mean for the John Deere Classic

The 2020 British Open has been canceled so how does that impact the 2020 John Deere Classic?

Clair Peterson/JDC Tournament Director)That will mean that we will not have the jet shuttle which will save us some money it also could potentially change our field if we do have our event as many players do not like to schedule play a week before a major especially when it is in a different time zone and you have to cross the Atlantic so we will see how it all plays out. When you start building the arena which we have to do that starts in mid May at the end of May so we are hoping that we would know one way or another before the build starts wether we should expect hospitality venues and all those things that we historically associate with the tournament.