Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) has nominated eight students from Northwest and Central Illinois for admission to United States Service Academies for the class entering in the fall of 2023. These are the last service academy nominations she will make as a member of Congress.

Over the last 10 years, Bustos has had the honor of nominating 91 highly qualified students from Illinois’ 17th Congressional District for attendance at four service academies: the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, NY; the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD; the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO; and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, NY. Nominees must now be accepted by the academies to gain admittance.

“For the last decade, I’ve had the honor of nominating students from Northwest and Central Illinois each year to attend our nation’s service academies,” said Congresswoman Bustos. “Today, I’m proud to announce my final nominees — eight young leaders who I’m confident will represent our region well at these prestigious institutions. Congratulations to each of these remarkable young people!”

The following is a list of nominated students and the academies they plan to attend.

United States Military Academy:

Emma Sottos – Alleman Catholic High School, from Milan, IL

Alexis Strack – West Central High School from Stronghurst, IL

United States Naval Academy:

Jack Graves – Sterling High School, from Sterling, IL

James Morris – Sterling High School, from Galt, IL

Kylie Nicklaus – Sterling High School, from Galt, IL

United States Air Force Academy:

Quentin Fonseca – Alleman Catholic High School, from Rock Island, IL

Andrew Nelson – Geneseo High School, from Geneseo, IL

United States Merchant Marine Academy:

Fatoumata Bah – Moline High School, from Moline, IL