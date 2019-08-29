Car crashes into Davenport home

Breaking News
Davenport officers went to Fillmore Avenue after reports of shots fired Wednesday night.

There they found several shell casings in the street.

A witness told police about a car that was involved in that shooting and a short time later an officer spotted the car, a blue Buick.

Officers say the people inside took off after being spotted. The chase ended when the the driver lost control and hit a house on 17th street.

The driver took off from the vehicle, but was caught later on. A woman inside the vehicle had to be removed because of a leg injury from the crash.

Both the driver and the passenger had to go to the hospital.

