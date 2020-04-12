Celebrating Easter during the Coronavirus pandemic in the Quad Cities

Easter Sunday was different this year due to the Coronavirus.



Different congregations from the Quad Cities offered some form of service while following the rules of social distancing. Some offered live-stream services via Facebook Live, while others offered drive-in services.

Pastor Ken Lundeen hosted a drive-in Easter Service at Crossroads Assembly of God in East Moline.



The service was held at the church’s parking lot.

“The music is going to be from the inside going out the windows and I’m going to be live outside,” Lundeen. “We decided to have it outside so that we could have people come and still be together but be in their own individual vehicles.”

Father Jason Bowden from St. Mark’s Anglican Church in Silvis uploaded his Sunday Easter Mass on Youtube for people to watch it while being at home.

“Had a couple of people from our music team, who came and sang for us had some of the hims people are use to,” said Bowden.

For the past few weeks St. Mark’s has been offering drive-thru communion

They’re doing everything they can to be there for those practicing their faith.

“It’s really hard during these times so we’re just trying to do everything we can, using the internet, using drive-thru communion so we can stay focus on our faith,” said Bowden.

Lundeen said he was glad to see a lot of people attend his Easter service.