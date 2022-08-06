The Engineering Department has concluded that the traffic signals at the intersection of 6th Avenue North and North 2nd Street in Clinton are unwarranted, a news release says.

The Iowa Department of Transportation concurs with the removal of the traffic signals at this intersection, the release says.

The traffic signals will be covered and stop signs will be placed in all directions on Aug. 15.

The traffic signals will be disconnected and removed on Aug. 31. Thereafter, traffic on 6th Avenue North will be controlled by stop signs in each direction.

Traffic on North 2nd Street will have the right-of-way and will be uncontrolled – no traffic signals and no stop signs.

For more information, call the Engineering Department at 563-244-3423.