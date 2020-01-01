CL Enterprise buys Carver Aero

CL Enterprises, the investment company of the Carus-Limberger family in Ottawa, IL, announced on Tuesday that it obtained Carver Aero, a Flight Base Operator business with two locations at the airports in Davenport and Muscatine, Iowa.



Carver Aero also operates an aircraft maintenance business, a flight school, and an air charter business.



“We are thankful to Roy Carver and his family for choosing our family to take over this business. We plan to grow the business and expand to other small towns in the Midwest, following our belief in the economic potential of rural regions and small towns,” said Peter Limberger, Chairman and CEO of CL Enterprises. “Our investment will provide a solid platform for further growth in the aviation sector with excellent market opportunities, especially in the Midwest.”



Fred Edwards, Carver Aero’s COO, said, “We at Carver Aero are excited to have CL Enterprises as the new investor in the business. It was clear to us that as a family business, their values are very similar to ours. We are especially excited about new opportunities for the company and its employees.”



Carver Aero was founded nearly 30 years ago.