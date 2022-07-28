Clinton is considering applying for federal funding to create new traffic roundabouts.

The city of Clinton is considering a traffic safety grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s “Safe Streets and Roads for All” grant opportunity.

The proposed application would include 80% funding for roundabouts on Mill Creek Parkway at 16th Street NW, 13th Avenue North, and 2nd Avenue South.

A proposed roundabout at the intersection of 16th Street NW & Mill Creek Parkway.

Roundabouts are the safest intersection option at these locations, and would reduce accident rates as well as the injuries caused by these accidents, according to a city release Thursday. In addition to improving traffic safety, the roundabout designs would reduce congestion, repair poor geometrics, and allow for easier access to Mill Creek Parkway from the intersecting streets.

The city of Clinton will host an informational meeting at the Ericksen Community Center on Aug. 1, 2022 to discuss these potential projects with the public, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.