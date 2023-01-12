Good Thursday morning. As you head out the door this morning, keep an eye out for some developing fog across the QCA. Highs today will climb into the mid to upper 30’s. Look for clouds to win out the forecast today as well. A strong low-pressure system will continue to stay to the south and east of the QCA.

With the north flow that we will be seeing today, a few flurries will be possible this afternoon and evening.

Once Friday rolls around, we will once again see some sunshine but temps will be chilly with highs in the lower 30’s.

We will finally see a positive change in the weather over the weekend. Winds on Sunday will change to a south wind which will bring in moisture and mild temps. Highs are expected to climb to the mid 40’s on Sunday then the upper 40’s on Monday. Widespread showers are expected to arrive Monday morning and stick with us throughout the day.