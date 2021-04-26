Cool Beanz coffee shop moving locations after over 13 years in the college hilltop district

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina deputy shot and killed a Black man while executing a search warrant Wednesday, authorities said, spurring an outcry from a crowd of dozens that immediately gathered at the scene and demanded law enforcement accountability.

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s deputy was placed on leave pending a review by the State Bureau of Investigation, Sheriff Tommy Wooten II said at a news conference. He said the deputy shot Andrew Brown Jr. about 8:30 a.m. while serving the warrant with the assistance of a nearby sheriff’s office in Elizabeth City, a municipality of about 18,000 people 170 miles (274 km) northeast of Raleigh.