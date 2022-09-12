The slow-moving weather system that brought the rainy, cool, and gloomy weather on Sunday will remain over the region today. Plan ahead for scattered shower chances this morning, especially for communities north of i-80. Afternoon highs will range from the low to mid-60s, due to the cloudy conditions today.

Skies will become mostly clear overnight, and temperatures will fall into the mid-50s. A much quieter and nicer weather pattern will set up for the rest of the work week, with a gradual warming trend on tap. Temps are expected to climb into the mid-80s and a few 90s can’t be ruled out.