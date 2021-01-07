Counter protesters make an appearance at Trump Rally

An election protest rally was held by Rock Island Republicans in favor of Donald Trump. The basis of this rally was to protest the election amidst claims of voter fraud. However, evidence of voter fraud hasn’t been discovered since Trump first claimed it after the election finished. A handful of counter protesters were in attendance. One counter protester believed that their presence was essential to try to exemplify that claims being made by Trump and his supporters were never proven true. Another counter protester claims he was there strictly for “entertainment” and says he’s saddened that a portion of the community acted the way they did with no evidence to support their actions.