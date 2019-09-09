There's a 3 day event coming up that car enthusiasts will love.
American Pickers star Rob Wolfe came in to talk about, "Davenport Americana."
The multi day event will be headquartered at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport, Iowa, on September 12-14, 2019.
Cruise the Quad is the kickoff event on Friday, and it is open to any car. Davenport Americana organizers have been working with Visit Quad Cities to orchestrate a route that highlights some of the best attractions in the Quad Cities,
For more information visit: https://www.davenportamericana.com/