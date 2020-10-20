Davenport mayor issues order to prevent COVID-19 spread

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

Mayor Mike Matson on Monday issued an executive order in response to rising levels of COVID-19 in Scott County.

The order mandates:

The public must wear masks in city facilities.

City staff must wear masks in city facilities.

In-person attendance by the general public at any City of Davenport public meeting within its facilities is limited to 10 people.

“The City will be returning to previously utilized operating procedures, including hybrid council and board/commission meetings, having staff participate in those meetings virtually, limiting audience attendance and instituting limited access to city facilities,” Matson said.

“As leaders in the community, we take the increase in Scott County COVID-19 cases seriously, and are leading by example in our City facilities.”

The order will remain in effect until Nov. 30.