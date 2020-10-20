Davenport mayor issues order to prevent COVID-19 spread

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

Latest Videos

More Local News

Mayor Mike Matson on Monday issued an executive order in response to rising levels of COVID-19 in Scott County.

The order mandates:

  • The public must wear masks in city facilities.
  • City staff must wear masks in city facilities.
  • In-person attendance by the general public at any City of Davenport public meeting within its facilities is limited to 10 people.

“The City will be returning to previously utilized operating procedures, including hybrid council and board/commission meetings, having staff participate in those meetings virtually, limiting audience attendance and instituting limited access to city facilities,” Matson said.

“As leaders in the community, we take the increase in Scott County COVID-19 cases seriously, and are leading by example in our City facilities.”

The order will remain in effect until Nov. 30.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawkeye rivalries

2019 Hawkeyes (0-0)

DateOpponentTime/result
8/31/19Miami (Ohio)6:30 p.m.
9/7/19Rutgers11 a.m.
9/14/19at Iowa State3 p.m.
9/28/19Middle Tenn. St.TBA
10/5/19at Michigan11 a.m.
10/12/19Penn StateTBA
10/19/19Purdue11 a.m.
10/26/19at Northwestern11 a.m.
11/9/19at WisconsinTBA
11/16/19MinnesotaTBA
11/23/19IllinoisTBA
11/29/19at Nebraska1:30 p.m.

Rivalry trophy history

More Hawkeye rivalries
More Hawkeye Headquarters schedules

Don't Miss