Davenport Police Department host their annual Christmas Toy Drive

The Davenport Police Association hosted their annual Christmas Toy Drive over the weekend at Northpark Mall.



The toys will be given to children who are involved in family resources, domestic violence shelters.



The toy drive started after family resources’ offices were burglarized before the holidays.



“This benefits not only Davenport but Family Resources services a wide range of clients, Muscatine, Clinton, Scott County, Henry County, Rock Island County so it benefits their program and there’s kids throughout the region it’s not just a Davenport thing,” said Kris Mayer from Davenport Police Department.



Toys can also be dropped off at the Davenport Police Department, they collect toys throughout the year.