Burlington Firefighters responded to fires twice at the same house last week, according to a news release.

A dog was rescued from a house fire shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday. The Burlington Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire on the 200 block of Barret St., Burlington, and saw flames showing from a second-story window, the release says.

The homeowner was not at home. A dog was rescued from the residence and taken to a local animal shelter, the release says.

The residence had no working smoke or carbon monoxide alarms present. The property was insured and damages are being assessed, according to the release.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Friday, firefighters responded back to the same house to find flames showing from a second-story window. At the time of this fire there were no occupants inside.

Ten firefighters responded to the initial alarm. Burlington Fire Department was assisted by West

Burlington Fire Department, Burlington Police Department and Alliant Energy and Gas. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, the release says.