Is it any wonder that the state with a 600-pound butter cow as a main attraction at the State Fair (Iowa’s in August) is wrestling with high obesity rates?

Iowa State University in Ames is among 16 land grant universities that will get first-year CDC awards totaling more than $11 million to help reduce obesity in several U.S. counties.

Clinton and Muscatine counties are among Iowa areas targeted by the CDC to reduce obesity rates.

The awards (including $510,000 for Iowa State, working with six counties, including Clinton and Muscatine) are part of the five-year High Obesity Program (HOP). The universities will work with local cooperative extension services to increase the availability of affordable, healthy foods and safe, convenient places for physical activity.

HOP serves counties where more than 40% of adults have obesity. Obesity in the U.S. affects more than 100 million (42%) adults and 14 million (20%) children. Obesity also accounts for approximately $173 billion in annual health care costs, according to a Wednesday release from the CDC.

In Iowa in 2021, 36.4 percent of the population was considered obese, compared to 34.2 percent in Illinois, according to the CDC.

Longtime Iowa State Fair butter sculptor Sarah Pratt, along with two apprentices, will meticulously sculpt the butter cow in August, as well as likenesses of famous Iowa athletes Jack Trice, Kurt Warner and Caitlin Clark.

The estimated five-year program funding for HOP is $57 million. The investment supports the White House National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health.

Most HOP awards are in rural areas where there may be limited access to healthy foods and fewer opportunities to be active. HOP recipients leverage state investments, partnerships, and resources from various sectors, such as agriculture, transportation, education, healthcare, parks and recreation, business, housing, and military.

The universities will work with community extension services to implement evidence-based strategies for:

The strategies will address health disparities related to poor nutrition, physical inactivity, or obesity.

