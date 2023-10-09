Good morning and happy Monday! Temps out the door are on the cool side but highs will climb into the upper 50’s to lower 60’s across the QCA. Expect to see plenty of sunshine today with a light wind! Perfect day.

Tonight lows will fall into the mid 30’s so make sure you protect your plants as frost will be possible. Highs will then warm into the mid-60s under a mostly sunny sky.

Rain arrives on Wednesday and will stick around through the weekend. Rainfall amounts could total between 2-3 inches by Saturday.