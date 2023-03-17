Amanda Everhart of rural East Moline is looking for support as she is battling cervical cancer.

The 31-year-old woman lives alone with her dogs and has no car, and must take cabs to her appointments in Iowa City. She has her second surgery in less than two weeks at the Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center in Iowa City. Everhart’s first surgery was on Feb. 10, 2023.

Everhart at one of her medical appointments.

“I have no way to get there. A fundraiser for cabs is my only option,” she said Friday by email. Her GoFundMe page has raised $6,978 as of Friday, March 17.

“I’m really scared for my next surgery and I don’t have any family to be by my side for it,” Everhart said. “I’m fighting it all alone. Veterans online have donated because I do military suicide prevention work to help veterans.

“I’ve been doing that for almost eight years now — I volunteer my time to help veterans,” she said, noting her dad was a U.S. Army veteran who died of lung cancer in 2007.

Everhart also is hosting a garage sale fundraiser this weekend at her home, to help raise money for medical expenses. The sale is today through 5 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at 16925 10th Avenue N, East Moline, off Barstow Road.

To contribute to her GoFundMe, click HERE.