The Empower House’s Spooktacular 5K and Fall Festival is Saturday, Oct. 8 at Quinlan Court off River Drive in Davenport from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission to the festival is free and open to the public.

Here are some highlights of the day:

9:40 a.m. — Pre-race show acknowledging all sponsors from the community on stage. There are 22 sponsors/local businesses from the community supporting this event.

9:50 a.m. — Recognition of teams for the 5K. There are approximately 10 teams participating in the run/walk this year along with many other individuals.

10 a.m. — Race Start

10:55 a.m. — Award Presentations for Fastest Male/Female Runner, Team Challenge Winner, Costume Contest Winner.

11 a.m. — Ride-in from The Axemen of the Quad Cities with approximately 20 motorcycles. They will be offering to have folks, see, sit-on, and explore the bikes with their owners. The Empower House members (brain injury survivors) particularly enjoy this.

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Live band, The Knockoffs will be performing.

The Knockoffs will be the headlining live band that day. What BBQ and Bar will be serving BBQ. SMS Soul Food will be serving burgers, hot dogs, and more. Front Street Brewery will be pouring for the day. Iron + Grain will have coffee available.

Lagomarcino’s will be selling their famous caramel apples. Michelle’s Sweet Treats from Durant will be back this year with amazing treats, along with additional sweet treat vendors. There will be a craft and vendor fair with 35 vendors.

The Axemen of the Quad Cities will be hosting a ride-in that day. The Axemen is a firefighter motorcycle club comprised of full-time professional firefighters and members of the IAFF who ride for causes throughout the Quad Cities. Children’s activities will be sponsored by the Bettendorf Rotary.

The goal of Empower House is to help brain-injury survivors reconnect into life, the community and workplace. For more information, click HERE.