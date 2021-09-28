Fall fun for your furry friends

QC canines and their owners can enjoy a doggone fun afternoon in Rock Island.

Rock Island Parks & Recreation invite you and man’s best friend to enjoy the Fall Doggie Fest Sunday. Play in the dog park and check out Quad-City dog venders.

Join the fun at the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Fall Doggie Fest Sunday, October 3, from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. at the Eleanor Wallace Dog Park and Hasselroth Park, located at 28th Street and 78th Avenue West in Rock Island. This event is free and open to the public.

Please bring dogs on leash and observe park rules. For more information, call (309) 732-7275.