Family of David Knight wants answers after his body was found floating in the Mississippi River

The family of a man whose body was found floating in the Mississippi River wants answers.

38-year-old David Knight was pulled from the Mississippi River at the Marquette Street Boat Landing in Davenport Friday.

Police don’t suspect foul play.

Now his sister is pleading with the public for any information about his death.

“I was extremely shocked. That’s the last thing I ever thought I would hear,” says Angela Kostka, Knight’s sister.

Six months ago was the last time Kostka heard from her brother.

“Literally right before I saw the news of the body, the police asked for the next of kin of David. The only time I know they ask for that is if something bad happened,” says Kostka.

She says her brother struggled with mental illness, and being homeless.

“If he was hearing voices, and having a bad mental day anything is possible at this point. I’m not ruling anything out,” says Kostka.

She says she just wants answers to bring closure to the family.

“We would like to know what happened to him. He had his struggles, but he was very loved, and cared for. He was only 38 years old. He was just doing good in his life, and starting over. We were just hoping for the best for him,” says Kostka.

Kostka says to keep her brother’s name alive. She wants to collect items for care packages to donate to the homeless.

“I would like to do something to honor his name, and I think helping someone else who was struggling is a good way to do it,” says Kostka.

There’s no official cause of death released yet.

The family is also raising money for Knight’s funeral.

For more information about how you can help donate to the funeral or the care packages you can visit Kostka’s Facebook page, or donate here.