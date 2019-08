A man from Milan died after he was involved in a single vehicle crash.

The adult male was traveling in a Chevy Malibu Maxx west on I74 and was attempting to merge onto I80.

The vehicle rolled over before entering a ditch.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead there.

The Davenport Police Department Traffic Safety Unit is conducting the investigation into the crash

We will continue to bring you updates.